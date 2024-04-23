Gunpoint robbery in the area of LaSalle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are currently investigating a gunpoint robbery that took place in the area of LaSalle Street, targeting a 32-year-old woman from the city.

Two suspects confronted the victim, forcefully demanding her car keys. They then left the scene with her car. Officers later found the car abandoned and damaged on the railroad tracks at Otis and Burrows streets.

The victim was not injured and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.