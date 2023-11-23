Gunpoint robbery leads to chase across Rochester and man in custody

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they took a man into custody on Thursday morning after a chase across the city.

Officers say the chase started when they spotted a car used in a gunpoint robbery that happened on Bidwell Terrace off Driving Park Avenue. They tried to stop the car on Joseph Avenue around 12:30 a.m. but it drove off. News10NBC’s photojournalist says that, at one point, the car went the wrong way on I-390.

The chase moved from the city’s north side to the west side and eventually ended on Ridgeway Avenue in Greece. RPD says charges are pending against the driver, a man in his 20s. New York State Police helped with the chase.