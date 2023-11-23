Gunpoint robbery leads to chase across Rochester and man in custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they took a man into custody on Thursday morning after a chase across the city.
Officers say the chase started when they spotted a car used in a gunpoint robbery that happened on Bidwell Terrace off Driving Park Avenue. They tried to stop the car on Joseph Avenue around 12:30 a.m. but it drove off. News10NBC’s photojournalist says that, at one point, the car went the wrong way on I-390.
The chase moved from the city’s north side to the west side and eventually ended on Ridgeway Avenue in Greece. RPD says charges are pending against the driver, a man in his 20s. New York State Police helped with the chase.