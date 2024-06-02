Gunshot victim taken to hospital, suspect arrested in shooting at Waterloo Tops

WATERLOO, N.Y. — A person was shot outside the Tops Friendly Markets store in Waterloo on Sunday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their gunshot wound.

According to Tops, the suspect in the shooting is now in police custody.

“We are working collaboratively with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation,” a Tops spokesperson said.

The store was temporarily closed following the incident but has since reopened for business.

Vincent Carr was there and said that two older ladies and a guy came into the store, speaking Spanish, and acting hysterically. He said someone in the store who spoke Spanish talked to them. Carr heard that someone was in an argument and got hurt, and maybe someone should call 911. He then heard someone yell gun before a shot rang out and he ran into the back of the store. He said police were on the scene within a couple of minutes.

News10NBC will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available from law enforcement.