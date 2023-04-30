Gunshot victim taken to hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to a home on Hollenbeck Street after receiving a report that a man was shot. Officers found a 36-year-old city resident with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital, with what police say are not life-threatening injuries. RPD is working to find where the shooting took place.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.