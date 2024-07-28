Gunshots, fight break out early Sunday in East End

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – No one was hurt during a chaotic scene in downtown Rochester overnight.

First, Rochester Police heard gunshots near East Avenue and Alexander Street around 12:45 a.m. and found evidence of gunfire at the Alexander Apartments.

While officers were investigating, they say a large fight broke out. Officers had to call for backup; New York State Police also responded. About an hour later, while still dealing with the crowd, police heard more gunshots, this time near East Avenue and Union. No one and nothing as hit.

Anyone with information should call 911.