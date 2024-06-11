Gunshots near Jazz Fest venue shake resident; Police confident in safety plan

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is just 10 days away, but some recent crime in the area has a neighbor a little shaken up as opening night approaches.

Early Saturday morning, gunshots rang out in the East End neighborhood near Gibbs Street, where festival goers will be walking in just over a week.

“[A] little before 2 o’clock I hear, pop, pop, pop… I look, I go there’s no way that could be gunshots. I look out the window and hear some tires screeching,” said Brian Loughner, a neighbor in a nearby apartment building.

Police said it’s not clear what led up to the gunshots being fired. No one was hit, but a woman fell to the ground.

“I didn’t believe it until the next day when I saw bullet holes in the car,” Loughner said, gesturing to pictures on his phone.

Rochester Police conduct routine weekend details in the East End. On Saturday, officers happened to be in the area when they heard the shots ring out.

Police Capt. Greg Bello acknowledged gunshots can be alarming. But said the festival is usually smooth, and he’s confident in the department’s safety plan.

“There’s plenty of police resources and non-police resources out there, there’s Pathways to Peace, other violence preventative situations like this to help resolve a situation before it leads to gunfire,” Bello said. “But at the same time, our officers were out in the East End, these shots were heard by officers out in the area, and they immediately responded along with state police, to safely resolve the situation.”

Police have security video of the shooting but are still looking for witnesses. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

Loughner, a city resident of 20 years, said he remains cautious and is looking forward to the festival.

“I think the Jazz Fest will be safe, but I don’t have the answers,” he said. “And again, support RPD, Malik Evans, City of Rochester, to help curve this violence — it’s nuts,” he said.

News10NBC reached out to Jazz Festival organizers about their safety approach.

Here’s what we learned: Expect security officers to check your bags upon entry. Anyone 17 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult. Items like drones, large bags, and illegal substances will be prohibited.

The first day of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is Friday, June 23, starting at 4 p.m.

