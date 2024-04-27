Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Hope Builds’ gala to support mission of quality, affordable housing

Habitat for Humanity holds 'Hope Builds' gala

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a night all about building hope. Habitat for Humanity held its annual “Hope Builds” gala at the Hyatt Regency downtown. Every dollar raised each year goes to Habitat’s mission to provide quality, affordable housing, for everyone.

“It’s never just about the house, it’s never just the home — that home needs to be nested in a community where people find support, help each other raise their families, all of those wonderful things. That’s that quality of life that we’re going for. It’s never just the house,” said Matthew Flanigan, CEO of Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity.

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry and Stacey Pensgen were the emcees.