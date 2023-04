ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Habitat For Humanity held its annual “hope builds” gala Friday night.

Some members of the News10NBC family had to honor of being a part of it! Our own Deanna Dewberry and Stacey Pensgen were there emceeing the event.

It was held at the Hyatt Regency downtown.

Every dollar raised each year goes to Habitat’s mission to provide quality, affordable housing for everyone.