Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Hope Builds Gala

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Habitat for Humanity is hosting their annual Hope Builds Gala next Friday, April 28.

The gala will include an auction which helps to bring funds to the organization. Habitat for Humanity hopes to give better housing access to the low income community and improve overall quality of life.

“We’re proud to be providing strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter to low-income members of our community, and our annual gala is a chance to both celebrate our success and inspire more positive change,” says the organization.

