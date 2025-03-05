Habitat for Humanity of Greater Rochester says Trump tariffs could raise their home construction prices by $7,000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on major trade partners, including China, Mexico, and Canada, are expected to impact the cost of home building materials.

News10NBC spoke with Matthew Flanigan, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Rochester, to understand the local implications on houses his nonprofit builds.

Flanigan explained that the tariffs could significantly increase the cost of constructing homes in Rochester. “If I took two compelling line items, our lumber cost and our gypsum costs [also known as] drywall, if I look just at those two lines, our anticipation today is that the houses will go up by another $7,000 per unit,” he stated.

The tariffs include a 25% tax on goods from Mexico and Canada, affecting essential construction materials like lumber and drywall.

Flanigan expressed concern about the potential financial strain on his organization and the families they support.

“Any disruption to the expense side is going to have a detrimental impact on our production side,” he said.

Flanigan hopes that despite the rising costs, those in need of housing will still have access to homes.

“Long term those are costs that are hard to sustain,” he noted.

He suggested that suppliers or philanthropic support might help mitigate some of the increased expenses.

However, he acknowledged the risk of reduced housing availability: “The segment of our population that least can afford to take these hits that might see one less house come online this year.”

