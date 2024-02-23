Habitat for Humanity presents home to single mother and school bus driver

By News10NBC

Habitat for Humanity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A single mother is a new homeowner thanks to her hard work and Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity dedicated a celebration on Friday for Shuane Williams, a single mom, and her daughters Harmoni and D’Ariana.

Shuane is the first-ever home buyer in her family. She has worked as a school bus driver for the last three years and co-founded the Morgan Williams Youth Advocacy Program. She began volunteering for Roc the Peace after she lost her son to gun violence in 2013.

“I appreciate everything everyone has done I don’t think I would’ve gotten this far without Habitat,” Shuane said. “I’ve had a few let downs. This has been a dream, before my son died. This has been a dream so now, I have a legacy to leave behind for my children.”

This is the second house that Habitat for Humanity had presented in 2024 so far.