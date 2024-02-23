Habitat for Humanity presents home to single mother and school bus driver

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A single mother is a new homeowner thanks to her hard work and Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity dedicated a celebration on Friday for Shuane Williams, a single mom, and her daughters Harmoni and D’Ariana.

Shuane is the first-ever home buyer in her family. She has worked as a school bus driver for the last three years and co-founded the Morgan Williams Youth Advocacy Program. She began volunteering for Roc the Peace after she lost her son to gun violence in 2013.

“I appreciate everything everyone has done I don’t think I would’ve gotten this far without Habitat,” Shuane said. “I’ve had a few let downs. This has been a dream, before my son died. This has been a dream so now, I have a legacy to leave behind for my children.”

This is the second house that Habitat for Humanity had presented in 2024 so far.