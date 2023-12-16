Habitat home for woman who fled hurricane dedicated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman who fled Puerto Rico for Rochester after Hurricane Maria now has a home of her own.

It was dedicated Friday by the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity chapter.

More than 100 women worked on the home on Hayward Avenue to make it a reality, including proud new homeowner Anjelica Pagan. She’s the first-ever homeowner in her family.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter was there Friday to bless the home.

“This is powerful — to be at a dedication, to be in the home today and listen to the kids as they’re running around in the stairs, up and down the stairs, and to hear what has been a construction site for all this time, tonight it sounded and felt like a home,” said Matthew Flanigan from Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity.