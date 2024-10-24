Half of all eligible New Yorkers are registered organ donors

A milestone for New York State: More than half of all eligible adults have registered to be an organ donor.

The Governor’s office made the announcement Wednesday, saying nearly 8,000 New Yorkers are waiting for an organ donor — and a single donor can save up to eight lives.

Medical experts spoke on the importance of being an organ donor at Wednesday’s conference in New York City.

“Just last month, I transplanted a kidney into a loving grandmother of three who had been waiting for two years for a transplant. Today, she’s back home and able to help her grandchildren with homework.”

Interested in becoming an organ donor? Click here.