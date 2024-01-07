Hall of Fame coach and Football Night in America analyst talks to News10NBC ahead of Sunday night’s game

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MIAMI, FL – Hall of Fame head coach and Football Night in America analyst, Tony Dungy, spoke to News10NBC’s Sports Anchor Jackson Roberts in Miami.

Jackson: “Of course, we know things may have just gotten a tad easier for the Bills. They are in the playoffs, but you’ve been in the big game, you understand what it takes to win if you were Sean McDermott, what do you tell these guys to make sure they keep their focus tonight?

Dungy: “Well, I know what Sean McDermott has told these guys. We’re not concerned about making the playoffs. We want to get to the Super Bowl and the best way to do that is to get to home games and that’s winning this game tonight. So, I don’t think this has changed their focus one bit. Come down here, take care of business and do play Buffalo Bills football. The offense might not be where they want it to be these last few weeks. What do they need to do to find that gear again? I think they just have to keep the balance when they really look good is when they’re running James Cook and keeping people off balance, getting rid of the ball on time. But then letting Josh Allen create. So, I think you don’t to go into the game, think Miami’s got this great offense and we got to throw, throw, throw and be explosive. Now, do what you do and dominate the line of scrimmage. You have a prediction tonight. I really have to watch them warm up and I want to see where Jalen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are just in terms of health and if they’re healthy, it’s going to be a tight, fast paced game. So, we’ll see what happens.”

