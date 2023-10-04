Hall of Justice is holding job and career fair on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be a job and college fair on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. at the Monroe County Hall of Justice on Exchange Boulevard. It runs until 3 p.m.

The fair aims to raise awareness for college programs, job training opportunities, and job openings in the Rochester area. It’s sponsored by the City of Rochester, Action for a Better Community, and other groups. Employers and colleges will be stationed at tables on the first floor of the courthouse.

“The Monroe County Hall of Justice is the perfect venue for such a positive, community-building event,” said Administrative Judge William Taylor who announced the fair. “…It’s a win-win for the prospective student or employee, for the organization, and for the entire Rochester community.”