Hall of Justice unveils new Susan B. Anthony sculpture

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Susan B. Anthony sculpture was unveiled Tuesday at the Monroe County Hall of Justice in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The statue is located near a plaque outside a courtroom on the fifth floor. The plaque bears the name of Anthony, who fought for women’s rights and equality in the courts of law.

Attendees who were at the unveiling received cake and Anthony souvenirs such as buttons.

Just last month, the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House unveiled a small restored statue of Anthony at their museum.

