Hallmark Channel set to create Bills-themed holiday season movie

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be spring but Buffalo Bills Mafia is getting an early Christmas present. The Hallmark Channel is teaming up with the Bills to film a holiday movie in Buffalo this summer.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin made the announcement in a video message on the TODAY Show on Thursday morning. The Hallmark movie will be called “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story”.

“We’re so excited to celebrate our team, our fans and shout out to Bills Mafia, and our shared love for football and Hallmark Christmas movies. Go Bills. Let’s go,” Hamlin said in his message.

The movie production will begin in the coming months. There are no details yet on the movie’s plot or which actors will be involved. Last year, Hallmark filmed a holiday movie centered around the Kansas City Chiefs.