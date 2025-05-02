Hallmark looking for extras for ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story’

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Are you interested in being apart of Hallmark’s movie on the Buffalo Bills? Well Hallmark Media and the Bills are giving fans the opportunity to be apart of the production.

Hallmark Media is looking for volunteer extras for the upcoming film “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.” According to Hallmark, production will begin later this year and will be filmed entirely at locations in Buffalo, including at Highmark Stadium.

In order to become an extra, you must register online by May 9 at noon. By registering, it does not guarantee you a role, but you will have the chance to be picked.

In the registration, it says the tentative dates for filming are May 22 through June 12, which could be subject to change. People interested must be available the full day for either all the dates or some of them, as it is possible for a 12 hour work day, the registration says.

To learn more about the opportunity or to register, click here.