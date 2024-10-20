Halloween celebrations at Eastview Mall and Pittsford aim to benefit community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two events in the area on Sunday, one in Victor and another in Pittsford, celebrated the Halloween season for a good cause.

Dozens of people gathered at Eastview Mall for the Al Sigl Community WalkAbout to raise money for the more than 50,000 people that the community network of nonprofits serves. There were trick-or-treat stations, a costume contest, and live entertainment.

In Pittsford, the Spiegel Pittsford Community Center held a Halloween party with games, prizes, refreshments, and activities for all ages. The admission for the party was at least one canned food item for the Pittsford Food Cupboard.