Hamilton returns to Rochester alongside 7 hit shows in RBTL’s 2025-26 season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —There’s exciting news for theatre enthusiasts in Rochester: The 2025-26 RBTL season lineup was announced on Wednesday.

The season will feature seven hit shows at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre, including, Spamalot, Clue, Juliet, Beautiful Noise, Suffs the Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, and Wicked. Additionally, the beloved musical Hamilton will make a return outside of the regular season schedule.

More information and tickets here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.