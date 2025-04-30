Hamlin man dies in crash on Brockport Spencerport Road

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

SWEDEN, N.Y. — A 48-year-old man of Hamlin has died after colliding with a delivery truck while driving an SUV Wednesday morning on Brockport Spencerport Road.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. Deputies say the SUV hit the delivery truck from behind while it was stopped in traffic.

The SUV driver, Patrick Ayles, died at the scene. The two people in the truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Brockport Spencerport Road has reopened.