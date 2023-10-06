Happy day at School 23: Students, staff mark World Smile Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Stop what you’re doing and smile! It’s World Smile Day, celebrated on the first Friday in October.

Students and staff at Francis Parker School 23 on Barrington Street marked the special day Friday. Over the past 10 years, Dave Beck has supported a smile program for kindergartners through sixth graders in the district.

That has included a book vending machine, where students can turn in tokens for books which are earned by reading during the school year.

Awards were also given out to the most well-behaved students, and those with the best attendance.