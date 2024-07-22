Happy hour event coming to Rochester ballpark this fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When the Rochester Red Wings play in Indianapolis in September, their home field will be put to another use.

The Bud Light Ballpark Happy Hour will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. It’s for a good cause – proceed will benefit the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The Skycoasters and the Zac Brown Tribute Band will perform.

General admission tickets cost $10 per person. Suites for up to 16 people are available for $500, which includes food and drink.

The Club 3000 experience, which includes a suite ticket, all-you-can eat buffet, and a cash bar, cost $50.

Tickets can be purchased at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling 585-423-WING, or in person at the Innovative Field ticket office.