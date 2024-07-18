Harassment allegations by county legislator lead to arrest warrant for RCSD’s vice president

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A warrant was issued for Rochester City School District Board of Education Vice President Beatriz Lebron.

Lebron says she turned herself into the police after she got a call from her attorney. It all stems from harassment allegations by Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vasquez-Simmons.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin reached out to Lebron and Vasquez-Simmons on Wednesday. Vasquez-Simmons declined to comment and Lebron did not return any calls or messages but had a lot to say on social media.

This all stems from an incident back on April 9 that took place at a county legislature meeting.

“Show the evidence and fight the case,” Lebron said on her Facebook Live yesterday.

She says she’s coming with receipts. First, the back story.

On April 9, Lebron spoke during the public hearing portion of the Monroe County Legislature meeting. During that meeting, she defended the services of her not-for-profit organization, Father Tracey Center.

“Some county legislators pay lip service without tangible aid and while others advocate for harmful policies, spread misinformation, utilizing Twitter, conversations without actual experience,” Lebron said.

She then walks off and is seen back on camera. Lebron then turns around and points her finger toward someone.

It is at that point where Mercedes Vasquez-Simmons’ supporters say Lebron said to Vasquez-Simmons, “I will break your face.”

News10NBC reached out to Vasquez-Simmons about the threat and harassment allegations but she declined to comment.

Lebron says she learned from her attorney there’s a warrant out for her.

“For the false allegations made by the county legislator Mercedes Vasquez-Simmons. As soon as he called me we went down to the public safety and was issued an appearance ticket,” Lebron said.

Rochester City School District Board President Cynthia Elliott says she supports Lebron.

Lebron is scheduled to appear in Monroe County Court at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.