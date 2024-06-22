Harborfest continues through weekend, with sand sculpture contest Saturday

Harborfest continues with sand sculpture contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are two more days to go for Harborfest, the annual celebration of Rochester’s waterfront.

The festival at Ontario Beach Park features food, live music, and arts and crafts. There is also a sand sculpture contest Saturday.

“It’s beautiful, and it kind of gives them hope and guidance to what they can create with sand,” said Vincenzo Giordano, looking at an impressive sculpture in the sand Friday night.

Harborfest continues through Sunday, and admission is free.