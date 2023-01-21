Harlem Globetrotters present ‘Great Assist’ award at Villa of Hope School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Harlem Globetrotters were in Rochester on Friday to make a special stop at the Villa of Hope School.

The team wasn’t just there to hang out with the students and play some basketball. They also presented the Great Assist award, which recognizes people who exemplify leadership, sportsmanship, and commitment.

Joanne Grant, a special education teacher, was chosen as the recipient for her dedication at Villa of Hope.

“The Globetrotters wanted to come visit our school,” Grant said. “They had a Great Assist award that they wanted us to choose a nominee and we were just thrilled. A lot of the kids don’t know who the Globetrotters were so we started to google them and kids were just so excited. We were just so thrilled to have them here today.”

The Globetrotters will be back on Feb. 4 in Rochester to take on the Washington Generals at the Blue Cross Arena.