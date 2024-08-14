Harley-Davidson to pay $240M in damages for fatal motorcycle crash caused by defective bike

Harley-Davidson to pay $240M in punitive damages after crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A jury in Livingston County has decided how much Harley-Davidson has to pay for a deadly motorcycle crash the company admitted could have been prevented.

Harley-Davidson will pay $240 million in punitive damages.

Harold Morris of Caledonia and his girlfriend Pamela Sinclair were in a crash on a Harley-Davidson back in 2020 in Pennsylvania that killed Sinclair.

Morris sued Harley-Davidson for negligence, claiming the bike was defective. We asked him today what he wants from the bike maker.

“Tell the truth and keep their customers informed and do the right thing to repair their mistakes,” Morris said.

A few months after the crash, Harley-Davidson recalled more than 12,000 Trike-Tri Glide Ultra motorcycles, which is what Morris was driving, that were built between 2019 and 2020.

