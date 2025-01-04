Harsh weather hampers efforts to put out house fire on Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire at 192 Parkway early Saturday morning.

At 3:30 a.m. firefighters found the 1.5-story home with flames coming from the rear of the home.

High winds accelerated the spread of the fire while freezing temperatures increased the risk of frozen hose lines and equipment.

Part of the roof at the back of the home collapsed.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire and is believed to have been under renovation.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.