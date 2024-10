ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Early voting is underway in Monroe and surrounding counties.

If you experience any issues, there’s a hotline available to report them.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has launched the election protection hotline. It will help troubleshoot and fix problems encountered by early voters.

You can call (866) 390-2992 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. during early voting It will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.