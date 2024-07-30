Have you seen her? 15-year-old Jaylynn Alvord missing since Friday

HAMLIN, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jaylynn Alvord. She is reported to have left her grandmother’s house in the area of Rose Circle in Hamlin on Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

A family member believes she may have seen Jaylynn around midnight on Monday walking with friends on Brick School House Road in Hamlin.

Jaylynn is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 140lbs. She was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt, black shorts, and beige Crocs.

MCSO said that Jaylynn has run away in the past.

If anyone has any information is asked to call 911.