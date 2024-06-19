Have you seen this man? Greece police search for burglary suspect Steven Gurgel

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.

Steven Gurgel is wanted on charges of burglary, criminal contempt, and criminal mischief, according to Greece police.

If you have any information on Gurgel’s whereabouts, police urge you not to approach him. Instead, contact the Greece Police Department or call 911.

