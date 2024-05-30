Hazmat crews respond to herbicide truck crash in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Hazmat crews responded to a rollover crash in Canandaigua on Wednesday afternoon.

A herbicide-spraying truck overturned on Andrews Road just before 1 p.m. No one was hurt, but fire crews say it was leaking a substance into the ditch.

State Department of Environmental Conservation crews came in along with the Ontario County Hazardous Materials Team to clean it up. About four hours later, all hazards were cleared.

We’re told there’s no risk to the public or environment.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.

Hazmat crews responded to a rollover crash in Canandaigua on Wednesday. (Photos provided: Canandaigua Fire Department)