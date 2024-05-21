“He gets to live his life inside jail”: Brother of Sayyos Rios, killed in Rochester drive-by, reacts to shooter’s sentencing

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 27-year-old man will serve 18 years to life in prison for the murder of an innocent man shot and killed in Rochester.

Sayyos Rios was killed in a drive-by shooting while sitting on his porch last July. He was not the intended target.

“That’s what angers me. He gets to live his life inside jail and later after parole if he gets it and my brother can’t see his grandkids grow up,” Rios’ brother Luis Perez said.

Rios died in Luis’ arms on the front porch of his home on North Union Street. The family faced his killer in court as the judge read him his sentence on Tuesday.

“You do the crime you do the time,” Perez said.

Justice for Sayyos Rios. That’s what Rios’ family has been praying for after losing him just 10 months ago. The family has been dealing with painful times and had to relive the murder of Rios. An innocent man was killed. Although Perez says justice was served. He doesn’t believe it was enough.

Perez said, “24 to life – that’s all good when you say it and put it on paper but time flies by – parole may be coming up soon — who knows maybe 10 years with good behavior. The question is he going to be reformed.”

Monroe County Judge Douglas Randall sentenced Teodoro Rivera Jr. to 18 years to life for Sayyos murder.

He also got 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release for criminal possession of a weapon.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Freeman says while he is pleased that Teodoro Rivera admitted to shooting and killing Rios, nothing can bring back the life he stole.

“He just didn’t steal his life, he stole his kid’s life, his wife’s life, his grandkid’s life our life,” Perez said.

Rochester Police say 40-year-old Sayyos Rios was shot from inside a stolen car near North Union and Weld streets just after 7:30 p.m. on the night of July.

The gunfire also hit a 19-year-old man, who police say was the intended target. He survived.

Perez explained in court his brother’s killer showed no remorse and it was heartbreaking for the family to see that.



They’re hurting seeing him there. Furious! It makes me wonder you just really didn’t care who you killed that day,” Perez said.

Rios’ mom has been dealing with health issues since his murder and the family is coping with his death through prayer.

The family is thankful to RPD and the prosecutor for the work done to get Rios’ killer off the streets so hopefully another family doesn’t go through the loss of a loved one.