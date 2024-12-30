‘He was a kind soul’; Local community members and leaders react to death of Jimmy Carter

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester community is mourning the loss of the 39th president of the United States. Both politicians and neighbors are reacting to the death of Jimmy Carter, who founded The Carter Center with his wife Rosalynn and won the Nobel Peace Prize after his presidency.

Rep. Joe Morelle expressed his condolences on X, stating, “President Carter was a true American patriot whose dedicated service to our nation will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace.”

“The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices.”

—President Jimmy Carter



President Carter was a true American patriot whose dedicated service to our nation will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace. — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) December 29, 2024

Rep. Claudia Tenney also shared her condolences. She emphasized the importance of honoring Carter’s legacy, saying “let’s honor his legacy as well as his dedication and service to our country and our world.”

I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of our 39th President, Jimmy Carter.



Let’s honor his legacy as well as his dedication and service to our country and our world.



My deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) December 29, 2024

Rochester community members shared their admiration for Carter’s commitment to helping those less fortunate, even after his presidency.

Allie Brooks commented, “I feel like he did a lot of good things. After his time as president, he was working with Habitat for Humanity and just trying to help people in a way he couldn’t when he was president. Everybody respects him.”

Matt Long added, “When I heard the news, I was shocked. He made 100 look great. He was a kind soul.”

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were known for their involvement with Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit organization stated that the Carters’ legacies will continue to live on in every family they serve worldwide. Jimmy Carter died at age 100 on Sunday and Rosalynn Carter died at age 96 back in November.

