“He was a natural leader”: Zy’Jae St. Pierre’s daycare honors him, search continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search for 5-year-old Zy’Jae St. Pierre, who fell into the Genesee River nearly a week ago, has continued with unwavering community support. Zy’Jae ran ahead of his mom and sibling, climbing over the railing on the Andrews Street Bridge.

Since the incident, boats have been in the water daily, focusing on the falls about half a mile from the bridge, officials said. State and county boats have extended the search to the beach, with helicopters and drones assisting. RG&E has also helped by manipulating the currents to aid the search.

Zy’Jae’s daycare, Sunshine Village Child Care Center, is planning a balloon release in his honor. The daycare’s director, April Wilcox, described Zy’Jae as a “smart, sweet, and loveable boy” who had just graduated from the UPK program.

“He was definitely on track for a bright future,” Wilcox said. “When I say smart, smart he like I said he will encourage the other students to come on over. Let’s write letters. Let’s write words.”

Wilcox added that the playground was Zy’Jae’s favorite place, which is why the balloon release was planned there. “That’s why we decided to do it at the playground because that was his thing,” Wilcox said. “Are we going outside today. Are we going outside today. And he loved being at the playground.”

The daycare children wanted to help, creating posters with their handprints and Zy’Jae’s picture to give to his family. His former teacher, Maria Martinez, recalled his excitement during pre-K graduation.

“It was very exciting. We prepared a song, to sing at graduation, and he would come and he would be roll out and make sure his voice was heard,” Martinez said. “He was singing the song very proud.”

The Rochester Police Department’s scuba team has been in the water from sunrise to sunset. On Thursday, with RG&E’s help, water levels were lowered enough to send in a diver, but Zy’Jae was not found. Boat searches will continue, and anyone on the water is urged to call 911 if they see anything.

