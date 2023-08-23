‘He was so kind’: Family of man killed after knocking on wrong door speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of a Rochester man who was shot and killed after knocking on the wrong door early Sunday morning is speaking out.

Alec Rouse, 31, is being remembered by his family as they come to terms with his death.

Alec was a father of three and a loving son. Family members say he would help anyone that needed it. Now they are trying to pick up the pieces as they prepare for his upcoming memorial service.

“My son is the most loved son, and man there could be,” says Alec’s mother, Kathy Rouse.

Kathy and her family are grieving after Alec shot and killed near North Plymouth Avenue and Ambrose Street. The family has a few details, but believe Alec knocked on the wrong door in the middle of the night and got into a dispute with someone inside. Kathy says he tried to run away.

“My son got back into his van. Before he could close the door the man started coming out at him shooting in the air first. I believe that’s what I’ve been told. My son got out the van. He didn’t want to just sit there, I assume, and he started running,” explains Kathy.

Alec was shot and collapsed in the street.

“My son does not carry a gun. He’s not a thug, he doesn’t live on the street. He simply was looking for someone,” says Kathy.

That someone happened to be his fiancé Kyosha Diaz, the mother of his three children.

“He was looking for me, because I was supposed to be in that area, and I wasn’t in that area. He knew the area, so he came there looking for me, and I don’t know why it transpired the way it transpired,” says Kyosha.

Alec’s sister Alana says he coached a youth football team and was a mentor to his players.

“He was a coach to everybody. He was a teacher. He was very loveable. He was so kind. He was caring,” says Alana.

As the police investigation continues, the family is demanding justice for Alec.

“I want this man found. I will be in court every day. I will go to every single parole hearing, and I do not want any person to go through what we’re going through right now. It’s horrible,” says Kathy.

The Rouse family set up a fund to help with funeral expenses and other family needs.