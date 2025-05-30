‘He was with his family everyday’: Family, friends pays tribute to Kimanhi Hinds, killed in 2023 bar fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friends and family gathered at Flour City Station to remember Kimanhi Hinds, who was shot and killed at the East Avenue bar two years ago.

Prosecutors said a bar fight in the early morning hours of May 29, 2023, led to Hinds’ death. He was killed by a man he didn’t know.

“He didn’t have no problems with nobody. He was with his family every day, his kids. He came out to celebrate one time and somebody took his life,” said Kimanhi Hinds Jr., his son.

“I keep him around my neck every day. A very genuine person,” Hinds Jr. said.

A security guard at the bar was also shot but survived.

Randy Burney is serving 25 years to life in prison for the crime.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI