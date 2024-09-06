Head-on crash and SWAT team investigation happen blocks away

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A head-on crash and a SWAT team investigation happened just blocks away on the city’s northwest side overnight.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the crash on Augustine Street off Lake Avenue around 11 p.m. Rochester Police say the driver in the Honda ran a stop sign and caused the crash. Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

While at the scene, a person walking by alerted our crew to a SWAT investigation nearby. We saw several SWAT team members getting out of their vehicles at Driving Park Avenue home. At least one person was taken into custody.

Police say this is an active investigation and couldn’t comment further.