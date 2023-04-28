Headed to the PGA at Oak Hill? Here’s what you need to know

Tickets for the 2023 PGA championship at Oak Hill are completely sold out.

And plans are being finalized ahead of next month’s big tournament.

Excitement is really building, and if you’re coming to Oak Hill, you will be one in a crowd of thousands.

“It’s a little bittersweet, I know, to not have tickets available, but again it’s a very good indicator that Rochester is a home for major championship golf,” said Bryan Karns, PGA director.

Everybody behind the 2023 PGA Championship wants to make it an event to remember. For fans, that starts with parking. It will be available at both Monroe Community College and Rochester Tech Park. Shuttle buses will get you to Oak Hill’s main entrance.

“The drop is a free complimentary parking and shuttle ride. We’ve worked closely with [the Department of Transportation] for shuttle routes that are necessary for the best ingress and egress,” said Eric Nuxol, PGA operations manager.

Once you arrive, you’ll go through a security system with updated magnetometers.

“They’re a lot more efficient in the screening process, but there will still be bags subject to search. We recommend a 10x10x10 bag policy. We recommend clear bags as that will expedite the process to get in,” Nuxol said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the preparations. They’re ready for everything from a person going missing to an active shooter threat. Deputies will be working 12-hour shifts.

“We will be a visible presence. There will be lots of uniforms to make people feel safe and secure, but we’ll also have that undercover presence, too, to make sure we have our threat contingencies planned for,” said Sheriff Todd Baxter.

Chris Reeve, regional director of the New York State Department of Transportation, will be monitored every day.

“In case there are issues, we can respond to them timely, make sure that people are getting to not only the events here, but also to their destinations using the transportation system,” he said.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says an estimated 200,000 visitors will spend upwards of $200 million, which will provide a major economic boost for the region.

“The PGA isn’t just bringing people who live here to our community, and here to Pittsford, but it’s bringing people from all over the country, and all over the world to see all the great things, and world class golf, and all the great tourism and hospitality venues that we have in the community,” he said.

PGA Championship Week starts Sunday, May 14th with golf teeing off on Thursday, May 18th.