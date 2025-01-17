Headed to the Bills game on Sunday? Here’s what you can bring in the stadium to stay warm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia, bundle up. It’s set to be a cold one at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, with temps dipping into the teens during the matchup.

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the 12-5 Baltimore Ravens and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST.

If you’re planning to cheer on the team in person, the stadium is allowing fans to bring in electric hand warmers, single-use hand warmers, a piece of cardboard, and battery-powered heated clothing to brace the cold.

Tailgaters are allowed to have contained firepits. Fires inside a garbage can are not allowed. Fans must thoroughly put out the fires before leaving the tailgate lot. Lots open at 2:30 p.m.

The Bills website has a list of tips for staying warm. Here are a few things it advises:

Eat warm food, and drink warm beverages which can help increase or maintain body temperature.

Wear waterproof boots, hats, gloves/mittens, socks, and layers of breathable clothing, ski goggles, etc.

Limit or don’t drink alcoholic beverages, especially when cold.

Here’s a list of other permitted items fans can bring into the stadium:

The NFL bag policy limits the size and type of bags that can be brought into the facility. This policy was put in place to enhance public safety and expedite fan entry at Highmark Stadium.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″, or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar), or

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (4 ½” x 6 ½”), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Seat cushions must not exceed 15″ x 15″ and must not contain arm rests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs.

Additional clothing and blankets (must be carried loosely)

Binoculars

Cameras with lenses shorter than six (6) inches

iPads and tablet devices

The stadium prohibits the following items:

Tobacco products – including cigarettes/electronic cigarettes, chewing tobacco, lighters/matches​

Drones, Unmanned Aircraft Devices

Alcoholic beverages, illegal substances

Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)

Clutch bags not to exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″

Beach balls, footballs, balls, inflatable devices (balloons)

Bottles, cans, thermoses, and other beverage containers

Cameras with lenses longer than six (6) inches

Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics or anything political in nature

Fireworks

Headwear or clothing that may impede the view of guests

Laptop computers, radios

Laser pointer devices, noisemakers

Promotional materials not approved by the Bills

Seat cushions larger than 15″ x 15″ or that contain armrests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs

Selfie sticks, sticks or poles

Strollers

Umbrellas

Video cameras, monopods and tripods

Weapons (knives, box-cutters, firearms, etc.)

Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate

For more gameday information like parking, ticketing, and ride share, click here.