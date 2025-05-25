Heading to Rochester’s Memorial Day parade? Here are the road closures

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A traffic alert was issued for those planning to attend Rochester’s Memorial Day Parade.

Starting at 10 a.m., roads will be closed on East Avenue from South Goodman Street to the Liberty Pole. East Main Street will also be closed to Fitzhugh Street near the County Office Building and will reopen after the parade is done, around 1 p.m.

The parade is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at East & Alexander, heads west on Main Street, and finishes at Main & Fitzhugh.

Staging streets will be closed to traffic from approximately 8:30 to 11 a.m., with staggered openings as participants enter the parade.

The following streets will be closed for parade staging areas:

• East Avenue between Alexander Street and Arnold Park

• Sibley Place at East Avenue

• Meigs Street between Park Avenue and East Avenue

• Arnold Park from East Avenue to Park Avenue

• Strathallan Park from East Avenue to University Avenue

• Prince Street between East Avenue and College Avenue

