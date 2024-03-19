Heads up! When the total eclipse hit Greenville, SC traffic came to a stand still

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Every day we try to help you prepare for the upcoming total eclipse. It happens in three weeks.

One of the things you need to know is that when the eclipse starts, traffic everywhere is going to come to a stop. We know that because we talked to people who’ve gone through this before.

Brean: “When you say traffic came to a stand still do you literally mean people were driving down the highways or streets and they just stopped and got out of their cars?”

Maj. Chi Blair, Greenville City PD, Greenville SC: “Literally.”



Major Blair is with the Greenville City Police Department. He said the traffic even stopped on the major interstates that run from Charlotte to Atlanta, through and around Greenville.



“Yeah, they stopped, they got out of their cars. Husbands, wives, kids, dogs, anything you can name they were getting out, standing on the side of the road,” Maj. Blair said. “Everybody’s looking up. Everybody’s pointing.”



Brean: “Any advice for people in Rochester?”

Maj. Blair: “I would say if you can pre-plan to have viewing sites to keep people off thoroughfares, that’s probably the biggest win for us.”



The City of Rochester has a list of free viewing spots including Parcel 5, home to big crowd events like the Jazz Festival. The county lists all of its parks.

RPD has been concerned about eclipse traffic for months. In February, they told News10NBC’s Hallie Higgins that people should be prepared to be stuck in traffic like in a snow storm.



“Granted it won’t be snowstorm weather,” said Capt. Greg Bello. “But things like having a full tank of gas, things like having food in your car, things like having safety plans phone chargers things along those lines, having them in your car expecting that you may be stuck in traffic for hours.”

Greenville Police say despite the traffic stop, they had no major problems. They say it took about 10 to 15 minutes for traffic to get back to normal.

In preparation for the eclipse, the city asked people to gather in a viewing space, like its city parks. Then the city put up a camera and captured this video. In real time, the video took place over eight minutes.

See the time lapse video from the eclipse in Greenville, SC below: