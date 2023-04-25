Health Department confirms fox that bit six people in Brighton tests positive for rabies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health said test results show the fox that bit six people in Brighton last week had rabies.

On Friday, April 21, a fox bit several people near homes on Hollyvale Drive and Tilstone Place in Brighton before the animal was killed by law enforcement.

The department is asking anyone who came into physical contact with the fox to see a healthcare provider and, if they have not already done so, report the incident to the County’s Rabies Control Program at (585)753-5171. People who did not touch the animal are not at risk.

Rabies is a viral disease that could kill infected humans or pets if it’s not treated. To prevent rabies, people should always avoid touching wildlife and keep their pets vaccinated against the disease. Learn more and find a free Monroe County rabies vaccination clinic near you here.

See related article below:

BPD: Fox bites six people in Brighton on Friday

