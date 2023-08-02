Health Department hosting free back-to-school vaccines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Health Department is hosting a series of immunization clinics for children who require a Tdap or meningitis vaccine by the start of the 2023-2024 school year. These vaccines are available for children ages 10 to 19 years-old. There is no cost to families, but appointments are required.

Thursday, August 17 from 12 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. at 819 W. Main St., Rochester

Friday, August 18 from 12 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. at 111 Westfall Rd., Rochester

Thursday, August 31 from 12 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. at 819 W. Main St., Rochester

Make online appointment here or call (585) 753-5150.

The Department of Public Health also offers other immunizations required by New York State, and immunizations for children under age 10. To schedule these appointments, please call their immunization clinic at (585) 753-5150. More information here.