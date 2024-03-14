Health Department offers support for eclipse pop-up food service operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Department of Public Health is offering permit applications to support businesses and people planning to offer food or drinks during the total solar eclipse event in April.

Short-term food service establishments, as well as some existing food service providers, require a Temporary Food Service permit in order to comply with all health and safety regulations. Permit application instructions and information can be found here or by calling (585) 753-5064.

Applicants pay a fee that ranges from $55 to $115, depending on the type of concessions and number of days in operation.