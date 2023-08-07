Health Fair connects homeless people with services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday morning, Regional Health Reach held a fair at the Alexander Park Patio. The goal is to provide resources to those who are homeless.

There were organizations from social work assistance, recovery resources, haircuts, and other services.

The CEO for Regional Health Reach, Dr. Mike Hudson, says more 900 people in Rochester are experiencing homelessness and events like this are extremely beneficial to people in need.

“People facing homelessness have a lot of challenges and we provide healthcare, and healthcare is a piece of the puzzle, but folks don’t really care about their blood pressure if they don’t have a roof over their head or food in their belly. And so making sure that we connect our patients with the services that they need to get them fed, to get them housed, provides a huge and important thing.”

This week marks National Health Center Week and Monday also happens to be National Healthcare for People Experiencing Homelessness Day.