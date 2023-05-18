Health professionals stress importance of screening during skin cancer awareness month

May is skin cancer awareness month. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, each year 5 million cases are diagnosed here in the United States, making it the most common cancer.

News10NBC stopped by the Genesee Valley Dermatology & Laser Centre to learn why screenings are so important.

“The importance is definitely stressed on early detection,” said Kristin Yonker, clinical nurse leader with Genesee Valley Dermatology and Laser Centre. “One in five individuals up until the age of 75 will develop skin cancer. The earlier the better obviously. Even melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, has a 99% survival chance after five years if detected early.”

Rochester Regional Health will be holding free health care screenings this weekend free of charge. You can find more information here.