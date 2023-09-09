Healthcare unions sign 2-week contract extension with UR, Strong

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The two unions representing more than 1,800 patient care and service workers Friday agreed to a two-week contract extension with Strong Memorial Hospital and the University of Rochester.

Contract talks between management and the unions began Aug. 22. With the extension, the contract now will expire Sept. 23.

Both sides will continue negotiations on Monday.

Workers employed by the hospital are represented by 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East. workers at UR are represented by 200United SEIU.