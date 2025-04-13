Healthy Baby Network hosts annual Black Maternal Health Walk-a-thon to raise awareness and build community

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 2nd Annual Black Maternal Health Walk-a-thon took place on Saturday, organized by the Healthy Baby Network. The event aimed to raise awareness, promote activism, and build community. It began at 10 a.m. inside the Marketplace Mall.

Participants started with a stretching session before walking. The event also included vendors, a mini health fair, and a yoga session.

“To make others aware, to bring others together as far as the community local vendors agencies, healthcare systems anytime we have the opportunity to partner and raise questions or answer questions or talk about black maternal health facts is very important and that’s what we have done here today,” said Jasmine Brewer, doula program manager.

