‘Healthy Moms’ trying to reach local single moms in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Federal data shows that nearly half of the children in the City of Rochester who have a single mother live below the poverty line. The “Healthy Moms” program at Rochester Regional Health is trying to change that.

When Zakiya was pregnant with her first son, she knew she was depressed. When her OB-GYN referred her to the Healthy Moms program at Rochester Regional Health, she initially wasn’t interested.

“I was kind of leery. I was in not the best situation and, for me, it was just so cynical for me, like, ‘Oh, this is not going to work. Here we go again. Another referral, another program,'” she tells News10NBC.

But, once her son arrived, she realized something had to change, so she decided to sign up. The program first connected Zakiya to the mental health help she needed.

“I was referred to a therapist and I spoke to a therapist and over time, I started to feel better. I was more motivated to do things. They had so many other programs that I ended up taking advantage of,” Zakiya says.

In addition to individual and group therapy, Healthy Moms provides parenting and financial wellness classes, job training, and college prep free of charge.

“When they walk through these doors, they want to know that the people behind these doors are there for them, they’re going to support them, they’re not going to judge them,” explains MaryAnn Brady, the manager of the Healthy Moms program.

Many of the moms who participate are rising their children on their own. “A lot of them are living within the city, living in poverty: have very little supports or resources,” Brady says.

That’s why moms can get free rides to and from the program, free childcare while they’re participating, and access to a food bank and clothing closet for the kids.

“We like to call it a one-stop shop. Everything is under one roof and it truly is just, we take care of the whole mom,” Brady says.

Zakiya credits that support with her success as a single mother. In December, she’ll graduate with her master’s degree and plans to use it to help people in vulnerable situations like she once was in.

“I’ve overcame so many obstacles and I kept pushing through and I am where I am today and I’m still here and I’m going to continue to grow and advance,” Zakiya says.

On Thursday, Healthy Moms will house a family resource fair in the parking lot of RRH’s St. Mary’s campus on Genesee Street. Families can connect with community resources, get free backpacks with school supplies, and access the clothing closet.